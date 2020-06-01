Derby Barracks / ATV Crash
CASE#: 20A501918
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/30/2020 1228 hours
STREET: Fish and Game Road
TOWN: Derby
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Larry Hitchcock Jr
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris
VEHICLE MODEL: Sportsman 850
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Left side body panels
INJURIES: Head contusions, shoulder, right leg
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital/Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of an ATV crash on Fish and Game Road in Derby. Investigation revealed the ATV overturned on a downhill slope when the operator turned the handlebars sharply. The operator suffered moderate injuries to his head, right leg, and shoulder and was transported by Newport Ambulance to North Country Hospital. The operator was later transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for observation.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881