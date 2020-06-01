Derby Barracks / ATV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A501918

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 05/30/2020 1228 hours

STREET: Fish and Game Road

TOWN: Derby

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Gravel

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Larry Hitchcock Jr

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: Sportsman 850

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Left side body panels

INJURIES: Head contusions, shoulder, right leg

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital/Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of an ATV crash on Fish and Game Road in Derby. Investigation revealed the ATV overturned on a downhill slope when the operator turned the handlebars sharply. The operator suffered moderate injuries to his head, right leg, and shoulder and was transported by Newport Ambulance to North Country Hospital. The operator was later transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for observation.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov