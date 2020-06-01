Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,153 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / ATV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A501918

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/30/2020 1228 hours

STREET: Fish and Game Road

TOWN: Derby

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Gravel

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Larry Hitchcock Jr

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, MA

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: Sportsman 850

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Left side body panels

INJURIES: Head contusions, shoulder, right leg

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital/Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of an ATV crash on Fish and Game Road in Derby. Investigation revealed the ATV overturned on a downhill slope when the operator turned the handlebars sharply. The operator suffered moderate injuries to his head, right leg, and shoulder and was transported by Newport Ambulance to North Country Hospital. The operator was later transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for observation.

 

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / ATV Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.