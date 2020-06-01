Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Amy Feliciano Announced as the New Court Clerk of Hillsborough County Superior Court-South

 

NASHUA, N.H.—The New Hampshire Judicial Branch is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy M. Feliciano, Esq., of Londonderry, N.H., as the new court clerk for Hillsborough County Superior Court-South. Attorney Feliciano will begin her new position on June 1, 2020, and has served as the deputy clerk for Hills-South since May 2015. Feliciano performs administrative duties for the superior court, including scheduling hearings, working closely with judges and attorneys, and supervising court staff.

Before serving as deputy clerk, Feliciano was an assistant county attorney for nine years in Strafford County’s Attorney’s Office, where she represented the state in a wide variety of felony and misdemeanor cases. She also worked as a victim’s witness advocate in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office in Boston for six years before relocating to New Hampshire. Feliciano holds a juris doctor from New England School of Law and graduated magna cum laude from University of Massachusetts–Amherst, where she majored in psychology.

“I am thrilled to hire Amy Feliciano as the next Clerk of Court for Hillsborough County, Southern District,” noted Superior Court Judge Tina Nadeau. “During her time as deputy she has helped run the court with professionalism and approachability.  She assists the drug court team regularly and has offered wise input as an effective team member.”

Feliciano succeeds long-time clerk, Marshall Buttrick, who retired at the end of May.

Nadeau noted that, “Attorney Feliciano has worked under Clerk Buttrick as the deputy clerk for the past five years and excelled there beyond my expectations. She has also stepped up as acting clerk when Clerk Buttrick was needed elsewhere in the State to assist with the operation of other courts.  Throughout her time as deputy she has gained my complete confidence, and because of her capabilities, I can rest easy now that one of the best clerks in the state is retiring. I know that the members of the bar respect Attorney Feliciano and are as excited as I am that she will be the new clerk.”

###

Media Contact: Tammy Jackson Communications Assistant NH Judicial Branch Concord, NH 03301 603.475.9218

 

 

 

 

 

