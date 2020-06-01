Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6E Enterprise Wireless LAN Market Forecast Exceeds $4B in the Next Five Years According to 650 Group

/EIN News/ -- New Enterprise WLAN Forecast Consistent with Previous Projections for 2020



PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a newly released WLAN market report issued by 650 Group, revenues of the Enterprise Plus Outdoor Wireless LAN market declined 3%. 650 Group expects full-year 2020 revenues to decline, and following that, the market will rebound. In the next year, Wi-Fi 6E Enterprise Plus Outdoor WLAN Access Points will begin shipping to enterprises.

“While the pandemic has negatively impacted the Enterprise WLAN market, we expect a rebound beginning in the second half of 2020. 650 Group quantitative studies of end-markets, verticals, including hospitality, retailing, and education have seen reductions in demand, while logistics and shipping have seen increases. We are encouraged that the US FCC has rapidly moved forward with plans to allow indoor 6 GHz unlicensed wireless, which will lead to Enterprise Wi-Fi 6E shipments in the next year,” said Chris DePuy, Technology Analyst and Founder of 650 Group.

Additionally, we have made the first and market-leading Enterprise-class Wi-Fi 7 Access Point forecast, which leverages the same new spectrum, and builds upon the expected progress of Wi-Fi 6E. We expect these new Wi-Fi Access Points will see increased demand as companies leverage the new 6 GHz, first in the US, and then in other countries over the coming years, ” continued DePuy.

Cloud-managed Wireless LAN revenues associated with Enterprises experienced significant growth in 2019 and is forecast to continue its growth during the forecast period ending 2024. The recently published report’s forecast includes the impact of new cloud-managed services that address the health crisis, including proximity tracing and hot zone alerting. The report includes market share analysis on vendors including Adtran, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Allied Telesis, Arista Networks, Cambium Networks, Cisco Systems, Commscope, DasanZhone, Engenius, Everest Networks, Extreme Networks, Fortinet, H3C, Huawei, HPE Aruba, Juniper Networks, Lancom, Samsung, Ubiquiti and others.

