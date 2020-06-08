Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dentures in Springfield Now Offered by DICE Dental

SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental is offering dentures in Springfield, PA, starting at only $499. DICE is a new cosmetic dental practice owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger. Dr. Alger has spent years working with dental patients in both hospital and dental office settings. DICE is her way of providing quality care that is affordable to the patients who need it most.

Full or partial dentures are both available. Using cutting-edge technology like 3D x-rays, 3D printing, and digital impressions, Dr. Alger and her team can ensure that dentures not only fit comfortably but blend in seamlessly with a patient’s natural smile.

“This new technology truly revolutionizes the patient experience,” explains Dr. Alger. “It allows us to provide care more efficiently and more comfortably.”

This efficiency leads to tremendous cost savings for patients. Other services available from the Springfield dentist include dental implants, dental crowns, and extractions. Implants start at $750, crowns start at $500, and extractions start at $99.

To learn more about dentures from DICE dental, as well as the other missing tooth solutions offered by Dr. Alger and her team, visit https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/ to schedule a consultation. The Delaware County dentist is conveniently located less than 30 minutes from Philadelphia, PA and Wilmington, DE.

About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.

