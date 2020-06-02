Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DICE Dental Offers Dental Implants in Springfield Starting at Only $250

Logo for DICE Dental, Springfield dentist

DICE Dental offers dental implants, dentures, extractions, and crowns in Springfield, PA

Affordable dental implants are available from DICE Dental, a new dental office in Springfield, PA.

By specializing in a small number of services, we improve efficiency and reduce overhead.”
— Dr. Katie Alger
SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental offers affordable dental implants in Springfield, PA, starting at only $750. The new Delaware County dentist specializes in dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions.

“By specializing in a small number of services, we improve efficiency and reduce overhead,” explains Dr. Katie Alger, owner and operator of DICE Dental. “We can then pass these cost savings on to our patients.”

Dental implants are one of the most popular cosmetic dentistry procedures available due to their natural appearance and high success rate. At DICE Dental, state of the art 3D technology helps ensure that implants feel comfortable and look natural. Bone grafts and sinus lifts are also offered to improve the success rate of the treatment.

Other cosmetic procedures available from DICE include dentures starting at $499, dental crowns starting at $500, and extractions starting at $99.

Dr. Alger and her team remain committed to providing quality patient care in a comfortable, accepting, and relaxed environment. To learn more about the services offered by the Springfield dentist, schedule a consultation by visiting https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.

About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.

Dr. Katie Alger
DICE Dental
+1 484-993-6222
email us here
