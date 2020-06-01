Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. Supreme Court opinions: June 1

The United States Supreme Court has issued opinions in a case involving a challenge to a removal order by a non-citizen, a case on the management of a retirement plan, a case on the role of Fed.R.Civ.P. 59 in habeas corpus cases, an Appointments Clause case involving Puerto Rico, and a case on the enforceability of a contractual arbitration requirement.

Read the court's opinion in Nasrallah v. Barr: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf/18-1432_e2pg.pdf

Read the court's opinion in Thole v. U. S. Bank N. A.: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf/17-1712_0971.pdf

Read the court's opinion in Banister v. Davis: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf/18-6943_k5fm.pdf

Read the court's opinion in Financial Oversight and Management Bd. for Puerto Rico v. Aurelius Investment: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf/18-1334_8m58.pdf

Read the court's opinion in GE Energy Power Conversion France SAS v. Outokumpu Stainless USA: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf/18-1048_8ok0.pdf

