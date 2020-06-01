Five Tips for Building a Backyard Deck You’ll Enjoy for Years to Come
American Home Improvements experts share five tips on designing and building a better backyard deck that will minimize maintenance and add to your enjoymentELKHART, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Home Improvements published a new article on its website with five tips for designing and building a deck that will fit your home, your lifestyle and your budget. Company president Doug Kline said, “A well designed and constructed outdoor deck can extending your home’s living space while enhancing its resale value. In this article we’re sharing five key points on how to do this right the first time.”
The article is titled “The Five Best Tips for Building a Backyard Deck You’ll Enjoy for Years to Come”. It includes information on planning, budgeting and building a deck for minimum maintenance and maximum usability. The article can be viewed at www.amhomeimp.com/decks.
The company’s web developers at Precept Partners added, “The article is featured on the American Home Improvements website, and is optimized for viewing on desktop, tablet and smartphones, using Windows, Android, Chrome and iOS operating systems.”
American Home Improvements provides a wide variety of home improvement services in north central Indiana and southwest Michigan including roofing and siding projects, basement, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, garage and deck construction, as well as replacement windows and flooring.
