Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,139 in the last 365 days.

Long-term contract for gas supplies to Greece signed with Mytilineos

Gazprom Export, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom, and Greece's Mytilineos S.A. entered into a long-term contract for natural gas supplies. The document was signed by Elena Burmistrova, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee and Director General of Gazprom Export, and Evangelos Mytilineos, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Mytilineos S.A.

The contract provides for gas supplies to Greece in the period from 2020 to 2030.

“The cooperation between Gazprom Export and Mytilineos is proof of the demand for Russian gas in the Greek market, and it will help further strengthen the interaction between our countries in the energy sector,” said Elena Burmistrova.

“This long-term contract will enhance the competitiveness of Mytilineos in the region's gas market and will make a substantial contribution to maximizing the efficiency of our industrial and power assets,” said Evangelos Mytilineos.

Background

The cooperation between Gazprom Export and Mytilineos S.A. began in 2017 on the basis of short-term contracts.

In 2019, a total of 588 million cubic meters of gas were delivered to Mytilineos S.A. In 2020, the parties reached an agreement to continue their collaboration under a long-term contract.

Mytilineos S.A. is one of Greece's leading companies in such sectors as metallurgy, turnkey construction of power facilities, and trading of power and gas. The company was founded in 1990 and is listed on the Athens Exchange. The consolidated revenue of Mytilineos S.A. is EUR 2.3 billion. The group's companies in Greece and abroad employ more than 3,380 people.

 

Information Directorate, Gazprom

Contacts for media 

+7 812 609-34-05 +7 812 609-34-31 +7 812 609-34-27

pr@gazprom.ru

Contacts for investors

+7 812 609-41-29 ir@gazprom.ru

 

You just read:

Long-term contract for gas supplies to Greece signed with Mytilineos

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.