Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An Asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 Ashtabula

Henderson Memorial Public Library Association

 Auglaize

Clay Township

German Township

 Belmont

Belmont County Transportation Improvement District

 Clinton

Clinton Highland Joint Fire District

 Coshocton

Pike Township

 Cuyahoga

Cedar Lee Special Improvement District

Chagrin Valley Dispatch Council

Cleveland Municipal School District

North Olmsted City School District

Wings Academy 1

Woodvale Union Cemetery

 Darke

Brown Township

 Fairfield

Fairfield County Regional Planning Commission

 Fayette

Community Improvement Corporation of Washington Courthouse Ohio

Fayette County Land Reutilization Corporation

 Franklin

Ohio Department of Commerce

 Gallia

Village of Cheshire

 Greene

Fairborn Digital Academy Community School

Greene County Regional Airport Authority

Greeneview Local School District

 Guernsey

Oxford Township

 Hamilton

Convention Facilities Authority for Hamilton County Ohio

 Hancock

Marion Township

 Harrison

Nottingham Township

Stock Township

 Jefferson

Smithfield Township

Village of Irondale

Village of Wintersville

 Knox

Pike Township

 Lake

Madison Public Library

 Licking

Licking Township

 Madison

Oak Run Township

 Mahoning

Springfield Township

 Medina

City of Medina-Montville Township JEDD

Harrisville Township

 Mercer

Michael Fishbaugh, Medicaid Provider

 Montgomery

Area 7 Workforce Development Board

 Seneca

Bascom Joint Fire District

Kaubisch Memorial Public Library

 Stark

Stark - Portage Area Computer Consortium

 Summit

Copley Township

 Trumbull

Ehab Sargious, Medicaid Provider

 Union

Jerome-Washington Township Fire New Community Authority

 Williams

Madison Township

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) -644-1111

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

