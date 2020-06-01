Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An Asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Ashtabula
Henderson Memorial Public Library Association
Auglaize
Clay Township
German Township
Belmont
Belmont County Transportation Improvement District
Clinton
Clinton Highland Joint Fire District
Coshocton
Pike Township
Cuyahoga
Cedar Lee Special Improvement District
Chagrin Valley Dispatch Council
Cleveland Municipal School District
North Olmsted City School District
Wings Academy 1
Woodvale Union Cemetery
Darke
Brown Township
Fairfield
Fairfield County Regional Planning Commission
Fayette
Community Improvement Corporation of Washington Courthouse Ohio
Fayette County Land Reutilization Corporation
Franklin
Ohio Department of Commerce
Gallia
Village of Cheshire
Greene
Fairborn Digital Academy Community School
Greene County Regional Airport Authority
Greeneview Local School District
Guernsey
Oxford Township
Hamilton
Convention Facilities Authority for Hamilton County Ohio
Hancock
Marion Township
Harrison
Nottingham Township
Stock Township
Jefferson
Smithfield Township
Village of Irondale
Village of Wintersville
Knox
Pike Township
Lake
Madison Public Library
Licking
Licking Township
Madison
Oak Run Township
Mahoning
Springfield Township
Medina
City of Medina-Montville Township JEDD
Harrisville Township
Mercer
Michael Fishbaugh, Medicaid Provider
Montgomery
Area 7 Workforce Development Board
Seneca
Bascom Joint Fire District
Kaubisch Memorial Public Library
Stark
Stark - Portage Area Computer Consortium
Summit
Copley Township
Trumbull
Ehab Sargious, Medicaid Provider
Union
Jerome-Washington Township Fire New Community Authority
Williams
Madison Township
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.