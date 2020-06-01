Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An Asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Ashtabula Henderson Memorial Public Library Association Auglaize Clay Township German Township Belmont Belmont County Transportation Improvement District Clinton Clinton Highland Joint Fire District Coshocton Pike Township Cuyahoga Cedar Lee Special Improvement District Chagrin Valley Dispatch Council Cleveland Municipal School District North Olmsted City School District Wings Academy 1 Woodvale Union Cemetery Darke Brown Township Fairfield Fairfield County Regional Planning Commission Fayette Community Improvement Corporation of Washington Courthouse Ohio Fayette County Land Reutilization Corporation Franklin Ohio Department of Commerce Gallia Village of Cheshire Greene Fairborn Digital Academy Community School Greene County Regional Airport Authority Greeneview Local School District Guernsey Oxford Township Hamilton Convention Facilities Authority for Hamilton County Ohio Hancock Marion Township Harrison Nottingham Township Stock Township Jefferson Smithfield Township Village of Irondale Village of Wintersville Knox Pike Township Lake Madison Public Library Licking Licking Township Madison Oak Run Township Mahoning Springfield Township Medina City of Medina-Montville Township JEDD Harrisville Township Mercer Michael Fishbaugh, Medicaid Provider Montgomery Area 7 Workforce Development Board Seneca Bascom Joint Fire District Kaubisch Memorial Public Library Stark Stark - Portage Area Computer Consortium Summit Copley Township Trumbull Ehab Sargious, Medicaid Provider Union Jerome-Washington Township Fire New Community Authority Williams Madison Township

