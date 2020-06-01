Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from Gov. Lee on Protests in Murfreesboro

Sunday, May 31, 2020 | 08:00pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued the following statement:

“The protests in Murfreesboro are no longer peaceful demonstrations but have escalated to overt threats to public safety and property. I support Mayor McFarland’s 7 p.m. curfew and have authorized both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the National Guard to provide support on the ground in restoring order for the safety of our citizens.”

