Statement from Gov. Lee on Protests in Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued the following statement:
“The protests in Murfreesboro are no longer peaceful demonstrations but have escalated to overt threats to public safety and property. I support Mayor McFarland’s 7 p.m. curfew and have authorized both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the National Guard to provide support on the ground in restoring order for the safety of our citizens.”
