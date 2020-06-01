Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fitness Businesses Share Reopening Concerns with Lt. Governor McKee

April 27, 2020 - Office Activity Update

Lt. Governor McKee held a virtual meeting with the owners of small yoga studios across the state to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on their industry and hear feedback on reopening strategies.

Christine Raffa, owner of Raffa Yoga Active Relaxation and Wellness Center in Cranston, organized 8 representatives from the yoga community to participate in the meeting. The focus of the discussion was the ability for the studios to safely open and service their clients as soon as practicable. The studio owners highlighted that they have written plans for their individual locations that will ensure the safety of their clients. The owners voiced their concerns that if they are not permitted to open soon, they will be forced to close their doors permanently. The group noted that they hope for some clear direction from the state that will allow them to plan, open and protect the health and safety of their customers.

