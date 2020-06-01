McKee Discusses Small Business Reopening Needs with Chambers of Commerce

May 6, 2020 - Office Activity Update

The Office of Lt. Governor Dan McKee participated in a conference call with Erin Donovan Boyle, Executive Director of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce and Kristin Urbach, Executive Director of the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce to discuss the personal protective equipment (PPE) needs of the small business community ahead of Phase 1 reopening.

The Lt. Governor discussed the idea of using an existing nonprofit to accept monetary donations and donated PPE to help small businesses that are struggling to access the supplies that they need to reopen safely.