Double-Drowning Recovery in the Merrimack River

CONTACT: Lieutenant Adam Cheney 603-271-3361 June 1, 2020

Canterbury, NH – On Saturday, May 30, at approximately 8:10 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified by NH State Police Marine Patrol of two people who had reportedly been struggling in the waters of the Merrimack River off of Pebble Beach in Canterbury, NH. The pair had not resurfaced despite rescue efforts by nearby friends. Rescue efforts continued into the night until the search was eventually suspended.

On Sunday May 31, the NH Fish and Game Dive Team resumed search efforts and located the two victims in approximately 15 feet of water near where they were last seen in the Merrimack River. The first victim, a 21-year-old female, was recovered at 8:19 a.m. and the second victim, a 27-year-old male, was recovered at 8:36 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation by NH State Police Marine Patrol Division. The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification to next of kin. NH Fish and Game was assisted by NHSP-Marine Patrol, Canterbury Police, Canterbury Fire and Rescue, Boscawen Police, Fire, and Rescue Departments, Penacook Fire Department, and Concord Fire and Rescue.

NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers want to remind the public to be aware of their swimming capabilities and practice good water safety before venturing into New Hampshire’s many waterbodies.