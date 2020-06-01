OHRV Roll-Over Accident Leads to Arrest

CONTACT: Lieutenant Bradley Morse Conservation Officer Ron Arsenault 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 June 1, 2020

Belmont, NH – On Sunday, May 31, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Belknap County dispatch was notified of a roll-over OHRV accident in the Town of Belmont, NH. The location of the accident was under the power lines off of Union Street in Belmont. Belmont Police and Fire Departments along with Fish and Game responded to the scene of the accident.

The operator of the side-by-side OHRV was Gordon Hyde, 48, of Bellingham, MA. Hyde had one male minor passenger and one female minor passenger on his OHRV. Neither passenger was wearing a helmet, but both of the minors were wearing seatbelts. The side-by-side rolled over on its right side and caused minor damage to the vehicle. The female minor passenger sustained serious but non-life threating injuries and was transported to Lakes Region General Hospital and then subsequently transported to Mass. General Hospital for surgery.

Belmont Police Department arrested Hyde for DWI for operating an OHRV under the influence and for causing an accident which resulted in serious bodily injury to a minor. The OHRV was unregistered and Hyde was operating on trails that prohibit wheeled vehicles. NH Fish and Game is still investigating the accident and additional charges are pending. No further details are available at this time.