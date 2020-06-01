www.softpowerblog.com, launches today its international edition
Softpowerblog.com is aimed at an international audience interested in institutional news from Italy, otherwise very difficult to reach globallyROME, RM, ITALY, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cutuli Consulting (www.cutuliconsulting.it) launches today the international English language version of its popular 'Soft Power' blog.
Active since 2019 in Italian, Soft Power Blog is today a consolidated and authoritative information tool, followed by an audience of Italian media, prospect stakeholders, and policymakers.
The international edition of the blog (www.softpowerblog.com) is aimed at an international audience interested in institutional news from Italy, otherwise very difficult to reach globally, simply because they are not distributed in English.
"Soft Power Blog - says Carmelo Cutuli, an international Public Relations expert who helps foreign companies earn a reputation in Italy - is aimed at a professional level audience, not only offering technical and theoretical ideas but also and above all highlighting events, content and moments of practical interest for public affairs professionals".
Soft Power, therefore, proposes itself as an authoritative and influential source of news from Italy and is open to interactions and collaborations with international press agencies interested in news from Italy and with international Public Relations agencies that may be interested in using it as a channel for the distribution of their content in Italy.
Carmelo Cutuli
Cutuli Consulting
+39 06 9293 9375
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn