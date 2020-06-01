Drowning Victim Recovered from the Salmon Falls River in Rollinsford

CONTACT: Sergeant Jeremy Hawkes 603-868-1095 603-271-3361 June 1, 2020

Rollinsford, NH – On Saturday, May 30, at approximately 2:17 p.m., NH Fish and Game Department conservation officers, and multiple other law enforcement and rescue agencies, were notified of a missing 6-year-old boy who had last been seen in the water at the Salmon Falls River in Rollinsford, NH. Upon investigating the incident, it was determined that the child had been visiting the Salmon Falls River with his family, and had last been seen wading in the water. Shortly thereafter, the boy’s family stated they could not locate him and frantically searched the area while calling 9-1-1 for assistance.

Emergency responders arrived a short time after and began searching the immediate area by air, water, and land. At approximately 4:45 p.m., conservation officers from the NH Fish and Game Department dive team recovered the child approximately 15 feet from shore in approximately 10 feet of water. The boy was transported to Wentworth–Douglass Hospital and then med-flighted to Mass. General Hospital.

Agencies that were involved in the incident include the NH Fish and Game Department, Rollinsford Police Department, Rollinsford Fire Department, NH State Police, NH Marine Patrol, Durham Fire Department, Somersworth Fire Department, South Berwick Police Department, York Ambulance, Strafford County Sheriff’s Office, Berwick and South Berwick Fire Department. and Bancroft Contracting Hydroelectric Operations.