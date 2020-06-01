Hiker Fatality on the Wentworth Trail in Sandwich

CONTACT: Lieutenant Bradley R. Morse 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 June 1, 2020

Sandwich, NH – On Saturday, May 30, shortly before noon, 911 received a call regarding a hiker who was experiencing chest pain on the Wentworth Trail in Sandwich, NH. New Hampshire Fish and Game, Sandwich Fire Department, Tamworth Fire Department, Moultonborough Fire Department, Center Harbor Fire Department, and Stewarts Ambulance Service all responded to the call for assistance. The subject was a 48-year-old female from Massachusetts. She was hiking with several friends and started experiencing chest pain approximately one half mile from the trailhead. Her friends called 911 for assistance.

Rescuers arrived on the scene and attempted to resuscitate her, but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced deceased and carried by litter to the trailhead parking area. The incident is still under investigation and no further information is available.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency which relies heavily on volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe card.

New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets & pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.