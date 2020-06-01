Skyworks’ American Autogyro Appoints One08 Group as Distribution Partner for Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia & Singapore
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, U.S.A., June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Autogyro Inc, a subsidiary of Skyworks Global Inc. (“Skyworks”), the global leader in gyronautics, announced that it has signed a sales and marketing distribution agreement with One08 Group. The distribution agreement covers the sales territories of Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for American Autogyro’s SparrowHawk two seat aircraft.
The SparrowHawk has significantly improved the Gyroplane kit design by introducing the innovative "center-line-thrust" placement of the propeller and appropriately aligning the rotor thrust vector.
Over the last several years, some gyroplane manufacturers have also adopted centerline thrust (while certain others left the market) resulting in improved safety. As a result, the gyroplane market has experienced significant growth and renewed interest.
The award winning SparrowHawk design has been widely featured by leading aviation media, including the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), and Popular Rotorcraft Association (PRA). In the opinion of many, the SparrowHawk III Quick-build Kit is by far the easiest to assemble and now with thousands of flight hours and more than 100 SparrowHawks sold, the SparrowHawk III has been widely accepted as one of the most capable, affordable, and safest gyroplanes in the kit market.
Capt. Sanjeev Mathur, the CEO of One08 Group stated “We are immensely excited to be able to bring these affordable aircrafts to our customers in this region. Now they can own an aircraft for the price of a premium car.”
“American Autogyro is extremely pleased to be partnering with One08 Group to bring safe, sustainable and affordable gyro-technology to this region of the world,” said Skyworks Director Jack Carter.
About One08 Group:
One08 Group are distributors for Aviation, Maritime, Mining and other heavy industry products, equipment and services, representing manufacturers from across the globe. They also act as Mandate or Facilitator for commodity deals. One08 Group aims to continue partnering with innovative Companies providing niche solutions. For more information about the company, visit www.one08group.com
About Skyworks:
Skyworks Global Inc. is the world leader in gyronautics, the study and design of sustained autorotative flight represented by the company's gyroplane technology. Skyworks has more than 40 patents with several more underway, all obtained in an effort to radically change not only the way gyroplanes are perceived, but also the way they are utilized. From mass personnel transportation, agriculture, and border protection to literally changing the economies of developing nations, Skyworks' goal is to change the paradigm of aerial technology. For more information about the company, its products, and individual members of the Skyworks’ team, visit www.Skyworks-Global.com.
Steve G. Stevanovich
Skyworks Global Inc.
+1 801-973-0177
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn