We are excited to reveal Humn.ai has been included in this year’s #Insurtech100 - a compilation of the leading insurtechs from around the world.

2020 is starting to reward an amazing team delivering true innovation.”
— Mark Musson

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to reveal Humn.ai has been included in this year’s #Insurtech100 - a compilation of the leading insurtechs from around the world. Brought to you by @Sønr (By Tallt Ventures) and the @Insurance Post, you can see the full list of companies here: https://lnkd.in/d-MVs4S

Mark Musson, Founder and CEO of Humn.ai said: "Coming in at #45 ahead of some notable comps, and on top of our Red Herring EU top 100 2020, and our inclusion in two Plug and Play Tech Center Insurtech batches in Munich and Silicon Valley, 2020 is starting to reward an amazing team delivering true innovation."

Humn.ai is a deep tech Insurtech driven by a mission to make roads safer for all users. We’re doing this by reducing driver-related accidents. To us, that means amplifying the power of data to provide real-time answers to difficult questions. We take this a step further by vertically integrating real-time data with dynamic pricing and real-time risk management at the individual insured asset level.

Mark Musson
Humn.ai Ltd
+44 7592 053287
email us here
