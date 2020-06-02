ID R&D Named to Global CyberTech100 List
The CyberTech100 recognizes tech companies providing cyber defenses to financial institutionsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ID R&D, the award-winning biometric solutions provider offering AI-based voice, face, and behavioral user authentication and anti-spoofing capabilities, today announced that it has been named to the Global CyberTech100 list. The list identifies 100 innovative companies to serve as a guide for financial institutions as they develop their information security and financial crime fighting strategies.
A panel of industry experts and analysts choose the final list based on a study of over 1,000 CyberTech companies undertaken by FinTech Global, a data and research firm. The companies included are recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the security value chain.
ID R&D provides market leading voice biometrics and voice and face anti-spoofing technologies that enable financial institutions to strengthen security without sacrificing usability. In addition to “touchless” biometric login solutions, ID R&D offers passive facial liveness detection which has emerged as a vital capability for fighting fraud in the Digital Onboarding process. The technology distinguishes between a “live” person and a representation of the person -- such as a photo, a cutout mask or a video. Unlike “active” liveness detection products which can confuse users and lead to increased abandonment, ID R&D’s passive solution requires no user action. It works in the background with the selfie used for facial recognition.
"Established financial institutions need to be aware of the latest security technology in the market to protect their organizations from data leaks and cyber attacks,” said FinTech Global director Richard Sachar. “The CyberTech100 list helps senior management filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as Threat Management, Data Governance, Cloud Security, Employee Risk and Fraud Prevention.”
“With demand for digital access, contactless products and services, and the current state of remote work, there has never been a greater need for innovative solutions that protect customer data, secure transactions, and fight fraud,” said Alexey Khitrov, President and co-founder of ID R&D. “The team here is committed to continual research and development in order to address these tough challenges and we are honored to have our hard work recognized.”
A full list of the CyberTech100 can be found at www.CyberTech100.com. More detailed information about the companies is available to download for free on the website.
