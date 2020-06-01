Understanding the Food Retailing Industry During COVID-19

Jun 1, 2020

By: Steve Markenson, Director, Research, FMI

It’s time to survey our industry for important operational and financial benchmarks aswell as insights into strategic and tactical decisions. Yes, it’s time to conduct the 71st annual The Food Retailing Industry Speaks survey.

We are surveying our industry during a particularly challenge-riddled time, where COVID-19 has caused our day-to-day store operations and business plans to change dramatically in a very short period. That is why participation in this year’s Speaks survey is so important. FMI’s flagship state of the industry report provides the industry with important benchmarks, facts and figures frequently used in our advocacy work on Capitol Hill, in conversations with the media and by our members desiring to make informed business decisions.

This year, in addition to our normal range of questions necessary to capture the 2019 picture of the industry, we are also asking food retailers to assess the business impact of COVID-19. This information will be critical in helping FMI make any strategic course corrections necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyond COVID-19, the Speaks survey collects important information about the food retail industry’s activities in:

Technology advancement.

Ecommerce implementation and scale.

A pulse-check on current and emerging issues.

Product and service differentiation strategies.

Whether your company is large or small, conventional or niche, we need your participation so that FMI’s voice accurately reflects the breadth and depth of the food retail industry. The survey is being sent to all CEO’s this week and we encourage your company to respond. If you have questions or need assistance, please contact me at smarkenson@fmi.org.

