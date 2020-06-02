Operations and Supply Chain Management Essentials book by Vibrant is a Distinguished Favorite at the IPA
Vibrant Publishers' book wins accolades at the IPABROOMFIELD, COLORADO, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operations and Supply Chain Management Essentials book by Vibrant is a Distinguished Favorite at the IPA
Operations and Supply Chain Management Essentials You Always Wanted to Know - by Vibrant Publishers was recently recognized as a Distinguished Favorite in the New Nonfiction Category of the Independent Press Award, outshining a myriad collection of excellent non fiction books from all over the world.
Operations and Supply Chain Management Essentials by Ashley McDonough is a practical, yet simple, guide which uses a hypothetical company and the consumer product they make, to explain how the various functions within the Supply Chain intertwine and contribute to bring a finished product to life for consumers in the market.
The book has won accolades from both, the academic as well as the corporate world as it familiarizes the reader with the practical skills required to work in an operations and supply chain role. The book is replete with real life scenarios that puts the reader in a decision-maker role.
The IPA competition was judged by stalwarts in the publishing industry and includes authors, publishers, editors, professional copywriters and book cover designers. The selected favorites are based on overall quality and excellence of the text.
What makes the book stand apart from others, is the use of an example of the production of pairs of scissors through Planning, Control Systems, Procurement, Purchasing, Sourcing, and Manufacturing. There is wonderful continuity told in plain language - from the first phase to logistics.
The book has been adopted by professors in several Colleges and universities as primary / supplemental reading for their courses.
The author, Ashley McDonough is an experienced Supply Chain and Finance professional and hopes to share with others the complexities, challenges, and excitement that comes with working in Supply Chain in a simple, yet practical way.
The book on Operations and supply chain management is part of a series of Self Learning Management books by Vibrant Publishers, which includes high quality texts for almost every domain of business and management - from accounting and finance to business strategy and marketing management.
All of Vibrant books are written in a concise and easy to interpret form. Also, they cost 70-80% less than the other textbooks available in the market. This makes them affordable and time saving for the students.
For more information on Vibrant Books visit www.vibrantpublishers.com
