Cornerstone Solutions Announces Municipal Campaign Victories Amidst Covid-19 Challenges
Cornerstone Pivoted Campaign Strategies to Take Advantage of Large Vote-by-Mail Returns & High Election Turnouts in Historic Presidential Preference Election
I want to congratulate our clients on their successful elections. They worked hard and earned the trust of the voters”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornerstone Solutions, a full-service public affairs political consulting and ballot initiative firm providing strategic communications services, crisis management and corporate and grassroots solutions, today announced two major victories during the March 2020 election cycle. West Palm Beach City Commissioner Christina Lambert and the City of West Palm Beach Parks Bond Referendum both received overwhelming support from the voters in the historic Presidential Preference Election.
— Rick Asnani
West Palm Beach City Commissioner Christina Lambert won her re-election with a 65.65% percent vote. Over 14,674 voters turned out for the election, which was more than the last two city mayoral elections – further highlighting the high turnout numbers as a result of the presidential preference on the ballot. Commissioner Lambert was sworn into office in West Palm Beach’s first-ever virtual swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Cornerstone Solutions’ ballot initiative division also worked with the city of West Palm Beach on the public education campaign about the city’s Parks Bond Referendum. The bond was overwhelmingly approved by the voters with 82.10% of the vote where over 15,244 voters turned out. The successful passage of the referendum secured $30 million to aid with the construction, improvement, renovation, equipment and furnishing of city parks. The bond will replace playgrounds, improve lighting, resurface parking lots and trails and install infrastructure to allow for enhanced community amenities and greater activation of parks.
As the COVID-19 crisis broke out, Cornerstone Solutions quickly adjusted its campaign strategy to adapt to the changing environment. As part of Cornerstone’s daily vote-by-mail tracking program, they adjusted campaign strategies to launch virtual GOTV programs that focused on the use of digital advertising technology, telephonic communications and online video conferences to connect with voters. Cornerstone focused on best practices to campaign while social distancing.
While adjusting for COVID-19, the firm also expanded its crisis communications division to extend its services to businesses in the community. The firm is working with Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits and associations on how to respond to COVID-19 and the challenges the pandemic presents.
“I want to congratulate our clients on their successful elections. They worked hard and earned the trust of the voters,” said Rick Asnani, president of Cornerstone Solutions. “In addition, while the COVID-19 crisis presented electoral challenges and continues to bear down on our community, our team is adjusting to this new normal. We recognize how crises change voters’ attitudes, changes how they vote and changes how the community responds and reacts to local government. We not only adapted our communications to meet these challenges, but have positioned our firm to continue to provide the same level of service, expertise and tools to connect with the community and the upcoming 2020 elections.”
To learn more about Cornerstone Solutions, please visit: https://www.csteam360.com/.
About Cornerstone Solutions
Cornerstone Solutions is a full-service political consulting and strategic communications firm that delivers smart solutions and proven results for political, corporate, issue-oriented and trade association clients nationwide. For 15 years, the company has specialized in executive elections for candidates running statewide down to local elections and especially those in mayoral and constitutional offices like sheriffs, commissioners or governor races. With over 75 years of combined experience, the Cornerstone team generates successful campaigns, grassroots initiatives, lobbying programs, and community relations approaches, earning the firm national awards and honors. For more information visit https://www.csteam360.com/.
Jonathan Cooper
Cornerstone Solutions
+1 561-689-9787
email us here