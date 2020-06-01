Meridian Delivers Emergency Security Response During LA Riots

Archer Barriers see quick deployment in response to rioting in Los Angeles. Clean up crews arrive following riots in Los Angeles.

Fast Developing Conditions Spur the Need for Greater Security to Protect Property

We were fortunate, with the help of police and other emergency services, to be able to get into the area and pass through several road closures, to deliver two trailer loads of Archer 1200 barriers.” — Meridian CEO Peter Whitford

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Los Angeles, the hometown of Meridian Rapid Defense Group, protests and riots over the weekend resulted in a call to Meridian for help in further securing the city’s most popular shopping precinct, The Grove.

“We were fortunate, with the help of police and other emergency services, to be able to get into the area and pass through several road closures, to deliver two trailer loads of Archer 1200 barriers,” said Meridian CEO Peter Whitford

For several hours on Saturday, the surrounding streets of The Grove were at the epicenter of the protest.

Archer barriers are now in place at all vehicle entrances to The Grove, which has been a regular user of the Archer 1200s, maintaining a safe but discreet environment for the large crowds at the prestige shopping and lifestyle location. Because the Archer 1200 is "drop & stop" ready and requires no heavy equipment, the barriers could be deployed in rapid response to the growing threat.

“While Meridian is there to help, we look forward to a quick return to normal for all of the city,” said Mr. Whitford. “But for the moment the barriers will provide a secure zone for employees and repair teams to work behind as the city hopefully, quickly returns to normal.”

Elsewhere around Los Angeles over the weekend, it was “business as usual.” Archer barriers were on-site to protect many of the Farmers’ Markets that have recently re-opened.

Meridian Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities, and places safer.

For more information about MERIDIAN® Rapid Defense Group and the Archer® 1200 Vehicle Barrier visit http://www.meridian-barrier.com