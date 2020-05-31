Coronavirus-Related Death Announced from Fremont County

May 31, 2020

An additional Fremont County resident counted earlier as one of Wyoming’s laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The adult woman had been hospitalized and did not have any known conditions that would have put her at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 17 coronavirus-related deaths, 693 lab-confirmed cases and 210 probable cases reported so far.

COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who don’t yet have symptoms. Disease symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after virus exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

For more information about COVID-19 from WDH, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.