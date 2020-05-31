Statement from Gov. Lee on Protests in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued the following statement:

“At the request of Mayor Cooper, I am authorizing the National Guard to mobilize in response to protests that have now taken a violent, unlawful turn in Nashville. The threat to both peace and property is unacceptable and we will work with local law enforcement and community leaders to restore safety and order. This is not a reflection of our state or the fundamental American right to peaceful protest.”