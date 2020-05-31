Board of Elections to install mail ballot drop boxes at all Presidential Preference Primary polling locations on June 2

CRANSTON, RI: The Board of Elections has authorized mail ballot return drop boxes to be installed at the 47 polling places set to open for the Presidential Preference Primary on June 2. Voters may drop their mail ballot in any polling place drop box, regardless of their city/town of residence. Voters can find their closest polling place at vote.ri.gov or review the attached list.

Last week, the Board authorized drop boxes at the 39 Board of Canvassers in each City or Town Hall. Voters may also place their ballot in the Board of Elections drop box at 2000 Plainfield Pike in Cranston.

Voters will need to drop their ballot in the designated drop boxes by 8 p.m. on June 2 for it to be eligible to be counted.

Media Contact: Miguel Nunez 401-222-2345 miguel.j.nunez@elections.ri.gov