mxHero Combines Microsoft AIP With Cloud Content Storage For Secure Email Attachments
mxHero’s Mail2Cloud automatically secures Microsoft AIP classified files sent through email with cloud storage links
Automatically extending Microsoft's AIP file classification to email attachment security is a meaningful capability for organizations globally.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MxHero integrates Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) into its award winning Mail2Cloud service. The new integration allows companies to automatically secure Microsoft files (e.g. Word, Excel, etc), sent as attachments through email, based on their AIP classification. For example, if a Word document classified as "confidential" is sent through email, mxHero ensures that only recipients who are authorized by the organization to view “confidential” classified documents will be able to access the attachment. This functionality is centrally controlled and does not require changes to end user software, nor additional user effort or specific devices.
— Alex Panagides, CEO, mxHero Inc.
The new feature leverages Mail2Cloud’s ability to replace email attachments with secure cloud storage links (e.g. Box, Egnyte, Google Drive and MS OneDrive). When a file is sent through email, Mail2Cloud examines the attached file's AIP classifications, uploads the file to the organization's cloud storage service and replaces it in the email with a secure share link set to the appropriate access restrictions.
“Automatically extending Microsoft’s AIP file classification to email attachment security is a meaningful capability for organizations globally. Mail2Cloud can now help ensure that content security extends to where files are shared most, namely, email - whether it is email sent inside or outside of the organization. This capability has gained particular urgency given the COVID pandemic and the need to improve security of the remote workforce,” states Alexis Panagides, CEO, mxHero Inc.
About mxHero
MxHero's products and services give companies, service providers and end users powerful new ways to control, use and analyze email-based content. Apps developed for MxHero's platform work with any email management program, including Office 365, Gmail and Microsoft Exchange. MxHero is the 2016 Box Elite Partner of the Year, has partnered with Canon USA for go to market, and provides solutions mapped to the world's foremost cloud and hybrid content management platforms. Information on all of the Mail2Cloud product line can be found at http://www.mail2cloud.io. More than 3,500 companies with over 1 million users have added MxHero to their email. To learn more about MxHero visit http://www.mxhero.com. Find MxHero on Twitter: @mxheronet and Facebook: MxHero.net
