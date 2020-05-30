Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Tim Walz Authorizes Cooperative Firefighting, Health, Peace Officer Assistance

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz today signed /governor/assets/EO%2020-67%20Final_tcm1055-434213.pdfExecutive Order 20-67, which authorizes the Commissioner of Public Safety to request firefighting, police, and health assistance from cities throughout Minnesota and peace officer assistance from adjoining states.

We’ve seen visceral pain in our communities over the past week, and that pain has been compounded by violence and destruction by people who do not represent our values, and do not share our goal of justice for George Floyd,” said Governor Walz. “I’m grateful that so many Minnesotans have stepped up by staying home, remaining peaceful, and rebuilding our communities. The additional resources from this action will help keep Minnesotans safe.”

Executive Order 20-67 directs the Commissioner of Public Safety to coordinate assistance from other jurisdictions—and ensure that the assistance is deployed effectively. Minneapolis and Saint Paul have already received offers of assistance from cities in Minnesota.

Since George Floyd’s death on May 25, thousands of Minnesotans have expressed their frustration in a peaceful and constructive manner. In addition to the constructive demonstrators and protesters, some individuals engaged in unlawful and dangerous activity, including acts of arson, rioting, looting, and damaging public and private property.

This executive order is effective immediately.

Governor Tim Walz Authorizes Cooperative Firefighting, Health, Peace Officer Assistance

