Ohana Moments, The Premier Hand Crafted, Long Lasting Rose Shop Launches New Collection of Rose Boxes
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohana Moments, a family owned small business specializing in unique and custom rose arrangements which last for years with no water, has launched a new collection of completely customizable arrangements in the classic Hat Box design.
Ohana Moments’ new Hat Box Collection are designed and handcrafted by a gift specialist who creates custom patterns and designs using the finest all natural, preserved roses. The Hat Box Collection arrangements are available in Large and Medium as well as a variety of colors.
The new Ohana Moments Collections were inspired by co-founder Lissette Mendez’s own hunt for unique and modern flower arrangements. After working at a traditional flower shop for over 6 years she saw a need for a more modern and customizable way to celebrate all of life’s little moments.
Commenting on the new collection, Ohana Moments Co-Founder Lissette Mendez said, “We are so excited to be able to share a new way to gift uniquely and show your loved ones how much they mean to them with arrangements customized just for them!”
Ohana Moments Hat Box Collection is available for purchase through OhanaMoments.com and arrangements start at $199.
For more information visit: OhanaMoments.com / @ohana_moments
Contact: info@ohanamoments.com
About Ohana Moments
Founded in Miami, Florida in 2018 by a young couple, Robert Cass and Lissette Mendez, Ohana Moments has become a trusted purveyor of unique, made to order hand crafted rose arrangements
