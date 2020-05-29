Crescent City Auction Gallery will hold an online-only Important Summer Estates Catalog Auction on June 13th and 14th

Early 20th century oil on canvas paintings by French artist Jean-Baptiste Armand Guillaumin (1841-1927), titled Coastal Landscape, 15 inches by 22 ¾ inches (est. $20,000-$25,000).

Oil on canvas painting by French artist Theodule Augustin Ribot (1823-1891), titled Harlequin in a Landscape, Holding a Bunch of Flowers, 17 ½ inches by 14 inches (est. $3,000-$5,000).

Stunning platinum engagement ring with a 3.83-carat emerald-cut diamond, flanked by two tapered diamond baguettes, Color-I, Clarity-VS-1, with GIA report (est. $25,000-$35,000).

Oil on board painting signed by the renowned Louisiana folk artist Clementine Hunter (1886-1988), titled Wash Day (circa 1966), signed, 17 ¾ inches by 23 inches (est. $3,500-$5,500).