$2,000 Reward Offered for Allman Brothers Concert Posters from 1969 to 1971

“The market for vintage Allman Brothers concert posters is starting to heat up, so we decided to launch a nationwide search,” explains Scott Tilson, of Psychedelic Art Exchange.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A $2,000 reward has just been announced by Psychedelic Art Exchange for anyone that has an authentic Allman Brothers concert poster from 1969-1971.
“The market for vintage Allman Brothers concert posters is starting to heat up, so we decided to launch a nationwide search,” explains Scott Tilson, of Psychedelic Art Exchange. “We’re hoping our record breaking $2,000 reward pulls one or two out of the woodwork. Any condition and any quantity will be accepted.”
If you have an authentic Allman Brothers concert poster from 1969-1971, or any other 1960's concert posters you wish to sell, you can claim the record prices being offered in this nationwide search.
For an instant free appraisal, example, call Scott Tilson at 435-659-1660 or email Scott@ConcertPosterGallery.com.
Psychedelic Art Exchange is the leading auction house-website to buy, sell, and learn about vintage concert posters. PAE maintains offices in Maryland, California, and Utah. A free Collectors Guide to Vintage Concert Posters, and searchable archive of past auction records with prices realized, descriptions, and enlargeable photos is available at ConcertPosterGallery.com.
