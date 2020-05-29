Author & Broadcaster Judge Herb Dodell Guests on Sherrod Small's Race Wars to Discuss Legal Rights During COVID-19
Also featuring co-host Keren Margolis and Economist & Best-Selling Author James Altucher
In our discussion the featured question was, ‘how far can the government go in restraining the public from doing what they want to do”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and KCAA radio host, Judge Herb Dodell was a featured guest on popular comedy podcast, Race Wars, hosted by comedians Sherrod Small and Keren Margolis with guest author and economist James Altucher for a spirited discussion on legal rights during COVID-19 and restraining orders, a specialty of Judge Dodell’s.
— Judge Herb Dodell
“He's smart, funny and always willing to share his extensive knowledge of the American Judicial system,” says Sherrod Small. “His experience and aptitude in the courts and understanding of the law unmatched.”
“In our discussion the featured question was, ‘how far can the government go in restraining the public from doing what they want to do,” says Judge Herb Dodell. “I love the energy of this show.”
This was Judge Dodell’s second time guesting on Race Wars. He first appeared last summer with best-selling author Ann Coulter, who later in turn guested on his KCAA radio show, For the People.
About Judge Herb Dodell:
For more than half a century, Judge Herb Dodell, has served as both a successful attorney in the “trench,” and as a Superior Court Judge Pro Tem on the “bench,” having presided over more than 10,000 cases. As a lawyer, he has tried more than one hundred jury trials, civil and criminal, in both state and federal courts, and has successfully argued before the California Supreme Court.”
About For the People:
The purpose of the show is to help people navigate the legal system. It provides information as to how the legal system really works, from the inside and from the perspective of a long-time trial lawyer (the trench) and Superior Court judge (the bench). It illustrates the principles with real cases and provides guidelines for people who are in the system or about to be involved in it, including small claims, restraining orders, landlord/tenant, criminal and general civil litigation. It provides the answers to such questions as "what do I do if…"? while including a spiritual approach as well. The show can be heard every Monday evening at 7pm EST/4pm PST on 106.5 FM and 102.3 FM/I Heart Media in Los Angeles, or on www.kcaaradio.com .
About From the Trench to the Bench: Navigating the Legal System & Finding Your Spiritual Path Along the Way:
“What do you do if you want to sue someone in Small Claims Court, or you’ve been sued, or you’ve been served with an eviction notice, or someone is harassing and threatening you, or barraging you with texts and emails, or you’re the victim in an automobile accident, or you’ve been arrested? When do you need a lawyer, how do you find the right one, what questions should you ask, and what can you expect from your lawyer? This book will answer all these questions and more. It will provide you with essential guidelines and practical tools you will need to navigate through the legal system, thus saving you both time and money. Real stories and cases are used to illustrate the concepts in this book. Using the principles of Universal Law, this book will also help you learn to turn an unfortunate situation into an opportunity for personal growth.
