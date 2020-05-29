Société Générale Donates Eleven (11) Dell Tablets to Wartburg
Société Générale Donates Eleven (11) Dell Tablets to Wartburg in Support of
Resident and Family Communication
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. – May 20th, 2020 – Société Générale Donated Eleven (11) Dell Tablets to Wartburg in Support of Increased Resident and Family Communication.
Société Générale, S.A. (a European financial services group) has graciously donated eleven (11) Dell Tablets to Wartburg as another means to ensure families and loved ones stay connected during the ongoing visitation restrictions.
Dr. David J. Gentner, Wartburg President & CEO, said, “This donation will provide for even more communication between residents and families in our nursing facility and assisted living environment where we are still challenged by visitation restrictions. We are so very grateful to Société Générale, S.A. for recognizing how important this issue is.”
There has been an overwhelming community appreciation for the courageous care giving staff on this campus who’ve worked to combat the greatest healthcare crisis in more than a century and under unprecedented physically and emotionally challenging circumstances. Our gratitude for their passion, commitment, and continued service is everlasting.
About Wartburg
Wartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on their beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, their continuing care approach has earned them a trusted reputation. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Wartburg was named one of the “Best Nursing Homes in New York State” by U.S. News & World Report for the ninth consecutive year in 2019.
Wartburg Website Homepage: www.wartburg.org/
Wartburg Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/thewartburg/
Wartburg Twitter Page: www.twitter.com/thewartburg
Wartburg Instagram Page: www.instagram.com/wartburgadultcare
Wartburg LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-wartburg-adult-care-community/
YouTube Page: www.youtube.com/wartburgny
Coreen Boothe
