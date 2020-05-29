SaaS-based Cloud CIAM Company LoginRadius Announces Extended Launch of Consent Management
LoginRadius introduces Consent Management capabilities to support the GDPR and safeguard the movement of European citizen's data
companies can raise confidence in the new economy by rapidly adopting new business models, as well as improve customer experiences with their brands.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a leader in cloud-based customer identity and access management platform, today announced the launch of LoginRadius Consent Management and that it complies with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in regards to the protection and processing of personal data of the European citizens.
Consent Management by LoginRadius can be best described as a technological solution that helps companies build secure, personalized customer relationships under the GDPR. It provides an outlet to manage and govern customers' access while ensuring zero threat to sensitive data.
LoginRadius helps companies offer transparency about what they do with European citizen's data. In the event of a security breach, customers are informed according to the conditions laid out by the GDPR.
Key Features of the LoginRadius Consent Management
It offers scoped access, encryption of data in transit and at rest, data backup, and a tested BCDR plan audited by independent third parties.
It allows the flexibility to create, update, schedule, and clone consent forms and offer a user-friendly event-based experience for new and existing users.
It enables easy deployment of consent forms via sequential steps with minimal custom code using our Identity Experience Framework and JavaScript Library.
Customers can enjoy the right to grant consent, reject, access, withdraw, and modify data.
It offers a single API for viewing and managing customer data across all systems, with a unified rich user profile.
It supports language localization for personalized communication.
Its consent repository is designed as a secure database and a single source of truth for all data processing based on customers' consent.
"The new compliance requirements are a big step forward for individuals who have concerns about their personal data. Companies can raise confidence in the new economy by rapidly adopting new business models, as well as improve customer experiences with their brands," said Deepak Gupta, CTO and co-founder of LoginRadius.
"We have transformed ourselves into a GDPR-ready CIAM platform. Companies can use this opportunity to improve how they do business in the European Union," he added.
LoginRadius Consent Management makes it easier to deliver GDPR regulations in a clear, concise, transparent, and easily understandable environment.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution securing more than one billion user identities worldwide. The LoginRadius Identity Platform empowers business and government organizations to securely manage customer identities, deliver a unified digital experience, and comply with all major privacy regulations such as the EU's GDPR and California's CCPA.
