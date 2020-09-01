AFRO Dollar.Money DIGITAL CASH has LAUNCHED; Business can now SIGN-UP: A Debt Jubilee Planned because of Covid-19
AFRO Dollar creates America First New Real-Time DIGITAL CASH Currency, a Powerful Digital Money with a Community Safety-net. Increase Sales, Contact-less PayCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AFRO Dollar (dot) Money acts as Super Dollars to transform communities to solve social and economic ills, and to eliminate extreme poverty by supporting local businesses and opening new community-owned businesses in low-moderate income neighborhoods.
The AFRO Dollar is Digital Cash that creates (AFRO Velocity), a community wealth-effect by re-cycling and circulating more dollars in the neighborhoods by its economic stakeholders; the residents, small businesses, non-profits, churches and local government. With a $5 Billion enterprise value, AFRO Dollar will begin a National North American roll-out (US,CAN,MEX) including Caribbean; South America and Africa by end of 2021.
"Everyone has a cell phone", stated Derric Price, the creator of the original A.F.R.O. Dollar, a paper currency and pioneer of the Local Currency movement in the United States. The AFRO Dollar Digital Cash makes your cellphone a Wealth Building Device (WBD). Services for residents and neighborhoods are provided with (1) one contact/platform for all their Personal Financial Service (PFS) needs. The platform called the Community Digital Financial Economic Platform (AFRO Platform) provides banking, bill payment, shopping, discount coupons, church tithing, job placement, home financial management, lending(mortgages, auto loan, small business and start-up loans) and community economic analysis and community wealth building and uplift.
"This brings the unbanked, unemployed, small businesses, non-profits and residents to focus on a single purpose, building wealth in their neighborhood, financial inclusion for all,” stated Mr. Price.
The AFRO Digital Cash promotes a SHOP LOCAL CAMPAIGN: (the POWER OF CHOICE and POWER of COMMUNITY), because shopping online doesn't create the abundance of local jobs in the community. When you shop with local businesses, your money is re-circulated over and over and creates up to 75% more tax revenue to the community. Independent businesses raise the standard of living in the community because they take their profits and buy products and services from other local businesses, thus creating more tax revenues and jobs needed for the community to thrive.
Mr. Price explains "Each time the consumer spend their AFRO Dollars on purchases, Rewards Dollars are added to their personal AFRO Cash account and Loyalty Dollars are added to the Local Community Fund”. The Community Fund provides payroll assistance to local businesses to defray cost of hiring the unemployed, and help non-profit organizations fulfill their mission in the community, and it tracks personal volunteer commitments.
The rewards, loyalty, and discount coupons are loaded and applied automatically, the AFRO Digital Cash becomes Super-Money, in most cases, $200 cash-spends like $250 dollars when money is loaded in their AFRO Dollar Mobile account. When shopping locally, their dollars stretch, because there is more money in their pocket therefore spending and savings increase in the community. The consumers and stakeholders may spend the additional Reward Dollars at the same merchant store or with other businesses accepting AFRO dollars.
Because of Covid-19 and the distressed economy, the AFRO Platform is planning a "Debt Jubilee for Homeowners" for mortgages under $350,000. We created (BFI) Borrower Foreclosure Insurance, and Mortgage Guaranty Payments (MGP). Basically, it pays the mortgage to the bank/investors on time, to insure no interruptions or missed months. It was designed for economy slumps during the business cycle, every 3 or 7 years. "A Debt Jubilee is warranted now, I expect turbulent times for the economy. Debt Jubilee Membership Sign-Up is only for the next 90 days" stated Mr.Price.
Another, financial disruptive product is the Christian Interest-Free Mortgage. "Christians are not supposed to pay interest", stated Derric Price, and our Christian payments will be 10 months, instead of 12 months; no monthly payments on the birth and death of Christ. The bank/investor will still receive their standard industry 12 monthly payments.
Each AFRO Dollar is backed by a US Dollar. The AFRO Digital Dollar is not a Bitcoin or Cryptocurrency, it is Digital Cash, it can be accepted anywhere, by any merchant as a real-time, instant transaction, unlike Bitcoin. Businesses can Sign-up in 3 minutes.
AFRO Dollar is a Social Enterprise FinTech company. "This process is part of a larger Community Digital Financial Economic Analysis Platform (AFRO Platform). The AFRO Platform was developed by the African American Community Trust and the Company”, stated Mr. Price, where he creates community economic solutions, and disruptive financial products.
