Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,657 in the last 365 days.

Jordan : Request for Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director, and Advisor for Jordan

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.

Publication Date:

May 29, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Since the approval of the EFF arrangement the near-term economic outlook has worsened considerably due to the COVID-19 crisis and the strict lockdown measures to contain it. In 2020, output is expected to contract sharply, fiscal and external balances are expected to deteriorate, public debt to increase, and a $1.5 billion balance of payments gap to emerge. With the first EFF review still several months away, and an ad hoc augmentation not being feasible in view of the difficulties in recalibrating the existing program to ensure that it remains on track to meet its objectives, the authorities have requested urgent support under the Fund’s Rapid Financing Facility (RFI). The proposed purchase of SDR 291.55 million, 85 percent of quota or about $400 million would cover about 1/4 of the financing need. The rest is expected to be covered by Jordan’s development partners and by targeting smaller accumulation of reserves than under the EFF arrangement.

You just read:

Jordan : Request for Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director, and Advisor for Jordan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.