2020 Atlantic Herring Days Out Measures Established

CONTACT: Cheri Patterson: (603) 868-1095 Renee Zobel: (603) 868-1095 May 29, 2020

DURHAM, NH – The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Atlantic Herring Section established the allowable “days out” measures for 2020 licensed commercial herring harvesters at a meeting on May 12, 2020.

The 2020 Area 1A allowable catch was set at 2,957 metric tons and seasonal quotas of 72.8% available from June 1–September 30 and 27.2% available from October 1 –December 31.

Beginning July 20, vessels with federal herring Category A permits that have declared into the June through September fishery in Area 1A may land herring on Mondays through Thursdays. These vessels may harvest and land up to 240,000 pounds per harvester vessel, per week. Herring harvester vessels may transfer at sea to other herring harvester vessels. Carrier vessels may not land Atlantic herring caught from Herring Management Area 1A in New Hampshire.

Small mesh bottom trawl vessels with a federal herring Category C or D permit that have declared into the June through September fishery in Area 1A may land herring Mondays through Fridays.

