Sagacious IP partners with ‘Europe India IP Forum’ of EBTC to foster Europe-Indian collaboration

Sagacious IP partners with the “Europe-India IP Forum” of the European Business and Technology Centre to foster Europe-Indian collaboration.

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, a global intellectual property research provider and the “Europe India IP forum”, an initiative of the European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC), have joined hands as partners to support the EU and Indian businesses in internationalisation and transfer of technology from Europe to India and vice versa.

This partnership aims to help Indian and European businesses to protect and monetize their IP as well as to access Sagacious IP’s analytics-driven patent search services and solutions thus enabling European companies to create partnerships and engagements in India and benefit from the huge market which is ready for new impact-creating technologies that help create value for economic, environmental, and social change.

“EBTC has been uniquely supporting internationalisation of technology driven businesses in India and Europe. As a trusted IP knowledge partner for over 1400 global innovative organizations of which about 200 are in Europe, Sagacious IP team is thrilled to partner with EBTC. This collaboration will help us extend Sagacious IP’s full-service analyst capabilities, vast domain knowledge and global network to the increasing number of tech driven businesses and IP law firms in Europe,” said Faiz Wahid, Regional Head – Europe, Sagacious IP.

“EBTC is very pleased to welcome Sagacious IP as part of the Europe India IP Forum and benefit from their expertise and solutions provided to companies in India and Europe. We believe that our partnership will foster collaboration and innovation by supporting both European and Indian stakeholders with regard to IP-related challenges and internationalization. Understanding the value of IP and formulating holistic strategies is ever more important in transforming times like these and we are glad to support the business ecosystem in this regard. “ said Hana Onderkova – Head IP, EBTC.

Through this partnership, Sagacious IP will also support in building a body of knowledge through various joint initiatives to meet the objectives of the Europe-India IP Forum.

About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP is an award-winning IP research solutions provider working with the world’s largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries. For more information visit: https://www.sagaciousresearch.com/

About EBTC:

EBTC was institutionalized as a multi stakeholder project in 2008 and co-funded by the European Commission that transitioned into an independent not for profit organization in 2016. EBTC contributes to the economic ecosystem of the fastest growing economy and its natural partners for a multilateral cooperation, through collaborations for sustainable technologies and innovations. https://ebtc.eu/