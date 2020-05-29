WIPO’s Conversation on IP and AI to Continue as a Virtual Meeting

Geneva, May 29, 2020 PR/2020/856

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) today published a revised issues paper on intellectual property policy and artificial intelligence (AI) as part of its ongoing consultation with stakeholders on the intersection of AI and IP policy and announced the dates of the rescheduled WIPO Conversation on Intellectual Property (IP) and Artificial Intelligence, which will take place online.

The Second Session of the WIPO Conversation on IP and AI will be held over three days from July 7 to 9, 2020 as a virtual meeting, in three daily sessions from 13:00 to 15:00 CET, to allow the broadest possible global audience to attend.

The First WIPO Conversation on AI and IP was convened by WIPO Director General Francis Gurry in September 2019 and brought together member states and other stakeholders to discuss the impact of Al on IP policy, with a view to collectively formulating relevant questions.

Following that meeting, Mr. Gurry announced that WIPO would launch an open process to develop a list of issues concerning the impact of Al on IP policy and invited feedback on an issues paper designed to help define the most-pressing questions likely to face IP policy makers as AI increases in importance. The result of that public consultation is contained in the revised issues paper, which takes into account the more than 250 submissions received from a wide global audience on the call for comments.

The many respondents to the draft Issues Paper, including member states, academic, scientific and private organizations as well as individuals, are proof of the relevance and timeliness of and the significant engagement in the discussion on IP and AI. We look forward to continuing the Conversation in a more structured discussion in July on the basis of the revised Issues Paper. WIPO Director General Francis Gurry

Background: AI and IP

AI is increasingly driving important developments in technology and business. It is being employed across a range of industries, from telecommunications to autonomous vehicles.

Increasing stores of big data and advances in affordable high computing power are fueling AI’s growth. AI has a significant impact on the creation, production and distribution of economic and cultural goods and services. Since one of the main aims of the IP system is to stimulate innovation and creativity in the economic and cultural systems, AI intersects with IP in a number of ways.

In January 2019, WIPO issued a study that surveyed the landscape of AI innovation. The “WIPO Technology Trends” report provides a common information base on AI for policy and decision makers in government and business, as well as concerned citizens across the globe.

WIPO then spearheaded the series of consultations with member states and other stakeholders to better understand the intersection between IP policy and AI.