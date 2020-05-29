Chips Market 2020 Covid-19 Impact by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share and more…

A new market study, titled “2020 Global Chips Market Outlook”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chips Market

This report focuses on Chips volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chips market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fritos

Ruffles

Lay’s

Terra

Herr’s

Pringles

Food Should Taste Good

Kettle

Doritos

Garden Of Eatin’

Tostitos

SunChips

Simply 7

Popchips

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Corn Chips

Potato Chips

Tortilla Chips

Multigrain Chips

Others

Segment by Application

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online Sales

Others

