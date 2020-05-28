Skyworks Global Appoints Distribution Partner for Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia & Singapore
EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyworks Global Inc. (“Skyworks”), the global leader in gyronautics, announced that it has signed a sales and marketing distribution agreement with One08 Group. The distribution agreement covers the sales territories of Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for Skyworks’ five seat Hawk 5 aircraft.
The Hawk 5 gyroplane uses a free-spinning rotor to provide lift and an airplane engine for thrust. Utilizing an engine driven pre-rotation system while on the ground, the Hawk 5 is capable of jump take-offs, allowing take-off from almost anywhere. In flight, the unpowered rotor is always in autorotation, so in the unlikely event of an engine failure, the Hawk 5’s rotor would continue to spin providing a normal glidepath, keeping the pilot in complete control. Since it has no transmission or antitorque equipment, the Hawk 5 eliminates the flight risk, periodic maintenance, and lost business days associated with these systems, providing the owner greater safety, reliability, and lower costs. Coupled with the flying simplicity of fixed wing aircraft, the Hawk 5 is a true workhorse.
Capt. Sanjeev Mathur, the CEO of One08 Group stated “Skyworks Global is the world leader in commercializing gyroplanes and we are extremely excited to be working with them to take these transformative flight capabilities to market, together. The autorotating rotor is a brilliant safety feature which continues to give the Pilot complete control and land the aircraft in case of an unlikely engine failure. Something every safety conscious organization needs to adopt.”
“We are extremely pleased to be partnering with One08 Group to bring the promise of safe, sustainable and affordable gyro-technology to this region of the world,” said Skyworks Executive Director Brig. General (Ret) John E. Michel. “Our proven Hawk 5 gyroplane delivers unprecedented safety, reliability and operational flexibility, providing users with a dynamic platform to achieve a wide array of possible missions.”
About One08 Group:
One08 Group are distributors for Aviation, Maritime, Mining and other heavy industry products, equipment and services, representing manufacturers from across the globe. They also act as Mandate or Facilitator for commodity deals. One08 Group aims to continue partnering with innovative Companies providing niche solutions. For more information about the company, visit www.one08group.com
About Skyworks:
Skyworks Global Inc. is the world leader in gyronautics, the study and design of sustained autorotative flight represented by the company's gyroplane technology. Skyworks has more than 40 patents with several more underway, all obtained in an effort to radically change not only the way gyroplanes are perceived, but also the way they are utilized. From mass personnel transportation, agriculture, and border protection to literally changing the economies of developing nations, Skyworks' goal is to change the paradigm of aerial technology. For more information about the company, its products, and individual members of the Skyworks’ team, visit www.Skyworks-Global.com
Steve G. Stevanovich
