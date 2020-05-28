Latest News: Library Welcomes Junior Fellows to 2020 Summer Program

The Library of Congress today announced the appointment of 40 undergraduate and graduate students to its highly competitive Junior Fellows summer intern program. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this program will be conducted virtually.

This year’s Junior Fellows program, which runs from May 26 to July 31, includes 27 special projects across divisions of the Library of Congress. The program will expose the Junior Fellows to the breadth and depth of the work that takes place at the world’s largest library.

The Junior Fellows will work on a diverse range of projects under the mentorship of Library staff during this 10-week paid internship program. Projects range from archiving assets from 20 years of past National Book Festivals, exploring the history of African American business and entrepreneurship, visualizing and mapping collections of literary artists from the Caribbean, Latin America, Iberia and Hispanic or Lusophone cultures, and measuring how different light sources affect the visual aging of inks and papers.

“The opportunities an all-virtual internship provide us are rich and varied,” said Kimberly Powell, chief of Internship and Fellowship Programs at the Library. “The staff at the Library have mentored and created enduring professional relationships for Junior Fellows for 29 years. This summer, we look forward to continuing that tradition, but in new and exciting ways. We have another set of extraordinary interns this summer. They will leverage their skills, expand their knowledge and experience , and work with the staff to connect users with the Library’s treasures.”

The Junior Fellows will also participate in virtual professional-development opportunities to enhance their summer experience, including assessments, tours, courses and special events intended to increase engagement with the Library.

All Junior Fellows will have an opportunity to present their most significant discoveries and accomplishments during the Junior Fellows display day. Due to the pandemic, this year’s display day will be virtual for the first time, during the week of July 22. The efforts of the Junior Fellows will ultimately enable expanded access to, and promote broader awareness of Library resources among members of Congress and researchers, including scholars, students, teachers and the general public.

Learn more about the Junior Fellows summer intern program at loc.gov/item/internships/junior-fellows-program/. For more information about internships and fellowship opportunities, visit loc.gov/ifp/. For information about careers and employment at the Library, visit loc.gov/hr/employment.

The 2020 fellows (with hometown, school and assignment) are:

Meredith Atkinson , Manassas, Va.; University of South Carolina; Motion Picture, Broadcasting and Recorded Sound Division

Allison Booher , Canal Winchester, Ohio; Vanderbilt University; Hispanic Division

Matthew Bova , Arlington, Va.; University of Mary Washington; Hispanic Division

Chelsey Brown , Lee's Summit, Mo.; The University of Missouri; African and Middle Eastern Studies Division

Herman Luis Chavez , Fort Collins, Colo.; Colorado State University; Hispanic Division

Paige Collins , Austell, Ga.; University of Georgia; Center for Learning, Literacy and Engagement

Jessica Craig , Camarillo, Calif.; University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA); Law Library

Saraya Flaig , Lewiston, Idaho; University of Idaho; Signature Programs Office

Briana Gausland , Barrington, R.I.; Wheaton College (Massachusetts); African and Middle Eastern Division

Madeline Goebel , Jensen Beach, Fla.; University of Texas at Austin; African, Latin American and Western European Division

Mallory Haselberger , Waldorf, Md.; University of Maryland, College Park; Literary Initiatives

Tracee Haupt , Hyattsville, Md.; University of Maryland, College Park; John W. Kluge Center

Katherine Howell , Kernersville, N.C.; University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Researcher and Reference Services

Sally Johnson , Montgomery, Tex.; University of Oklahoma; Signature Programs Office

August Kahn , Barrington, R.I.; Pitzer College; African and Middle Eastern Division

Hibba Kha n, Sterling, Va.; George Mason University; Office of the Chief Information Officer, Digital Strategy

Nina Kostic , Groton, Ct.; University of Rhode Island; Office of the Chief Information Officer, Digital Strategy

Sophie Lefebvre , Buffalo, Minn.; Carleton College in Northfield; Science, Technology and Business Division

Ethan McFerren , Ashburn, Va.; University of Virginia; Literary Initiatives

Franky Moore , Norfolk, Va.; Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA.; Preservation Research and Testing

Jake Newman , Guilford, Ct.; American University; Literary Initiatives

Lupita Partida , Laredo, Tex.; St. Mary’s University of San Antonio; Hispanic Division

Sarah Patrick , Jarrettsville, Md.; University of Maryland, College Park; Congressional Research Service Knowledge Services Group

Randi Proescholdt , Marshalltown, Iowa; University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Digital Collection Management Services Division

Selena Qian , Carmel, Ind.; Duke University; Office of the Chief Information Officer Digital Strategy

Quade Robinso n, Midland, N.C.; Harvard University; Asian Division

Keely Shaw , San Angelo, Tex.; Angelo State University; Learning and Innovation Office

Emily Sienkiewicz , Westfield, Mass.; Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts; Office of the Chief Information Officer Digital Strategy

Zoe Ruthe Singleton , Bethesda, Md.; University of Maryland, College Park; Office of the Chief Information Officer

Lily Smith , Alexandria, Va.; University of Pennsylvania; National Library Services

Sophia Southard , Cleveland, Mo.; University of Kansas; Science, Technology and Business Division

Michael Steffen , Ankeny, Iowa; University of Iowa; Kluge Center

Katarina Stiller , Los Alamitos, California; Fullerton College; Preservation Research and Testing

Patty Templeton , Chicago, Ill.; University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Motion Picture, Broadcasting and Recorded Sound Division

Jeremy Thompson , Goodyear, Ariz.; University of Arizona; African, Latin American and Western European Division

Vivian Teresa Tompkins , Greenville, S.C.; Syracuse University; National Library Services

Bailey Isabella Ward , Carmel, Ind.; College of William & Mary; Science, Technology and Business Division

Liza Whitfield , New Orleans, La.; Loyola University in New Orleans; Learning and Innovation Office

Crystal Williams , Brooklyn, N.Y.; Virginia State University; Copyright Modernization Office

Tyler Youngman, Oswego, N.Y.; Syracuse University; Office of the Chief Information Officer Digital Strategy

The Junior Fellows summer intern program has been a signature initiative of the Library of Congress since 1991. It is made possible by a generous gift from James Madison Council member Nancy Glanville Jewell through the Glanville Family Foundation and the Knowledge Navigators Trust Fund, established with a lead gift from the late H. F. (Gerry) Lenfest, chairman emeritus of the Madison Council. Junior Fellows also receives major support from members of the Madison Council. The program was originally made possible through the generosity of Mrs. Jefferson Patterson (1905-2002).

