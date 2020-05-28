COMMUNITY OUT POUR IN RESPONSE TO LOS ANGELES BHERC “OPERATION LOVE” CALL FOR BLANKET DONATIONS FOR HOMELESS

Volunteers gather blankets from donor Executive Board and members of the New Frontier Democratic Club deliver 200 blankets BHERC John Forbes collects blanket donations car side

Angelinos across the south land respond with donations of blankets and monetary support in response to BHERC “Operation Love” drive for blankets for homeless.

The blankets will go far to support those in need as the pandemic has created new homeless who now find themselves without jobs and on the street. We will continue to do our part, however small.” — Sandra J. Manly, President and Founder BHERC

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) “Operation Love” volunteer team members welcomed a steady flow of donors Sunday, May 24th from 1:00 to 3:00PM. Their goal for this day, was to gather 100 blankets that they would in turn distribute to the homeless the following week. What they could not anticipate, was the out pour and steady march of vehicles and face masked pedestrians that pushed that goal to an unbelievable 1121 blankets. In addition, monetary donations for the purchase of additional blankets were collected as well.

The decision to do a blanket drive is in direct result of the request made by homeless residents that BHERC “Operation Love” has served in prior distribution campaigns. It is also in line with the mission of the initiative to serve the seniors, homeless and those with underlying conditions during the COVID -19 pandemic with vital services in any way that is possible. In particular, those in South Los Angeles. To date the initiative has supported the LA Union Rescue Mission with a donation of $15,000, 6000 rolls of toilet paper from the special drive, 500 packets of essential hygiene goods from a special drive; prepared and distributed 3000 essential hygiene kits and Mother’s Day gift baskets, lunches and dinners. "New Frontier Democratic Club (NFDC) was thrilled to assist the Black Hollywood Educational Resource Center (BHERC) in its citywide blanket collection project benefiting the Los Angeles Homeless Community during the Memorial Day Weekend. We understand many of the homeless population are veterans, as well as many of them are African American. Given the need for the homeless to have critical assistance during this COVID-19 crisis, NFDC gladly supports the outstanding leadership Sandra Evers-Manly has provided to the Los Angeles Community and various projects BHERC has done to improve the quality of life for those who need it most in our great city!", stated the Honorable Mike Davis, President, New Frontier Democratic Club.

As more than 25 volunteers hustled and busied themselves organizing the donations all generations were represented including members of the National Black Nurses Association. The executive board and members of the New Frontier Democratic Club stopped by with a donation of 200 blankets. Other supporters included Debra Legans, DL Transportation, Inside Out Communications and Jan Perry. Longtime supporter Larry Chatman, Production Coordinator, Record One Studio. doubled his contribution for this drive. “Once again Operation received an incredible out pour of love from organizations and individuals. These blankets will go a long way in supporting those in need as the pandemic has created new homeless who are now find themselves without jobs and on the street. We will continue to do our part, however small, to make a difference. We encourage anyone who can to do the same!” remarked Sandra Evers-Manly, President BHERC. Ongoing supporters of BHERC Operation Love” include The Los Angeles Sentinel, Lawrence Tolliver, Tolliver’s Barbershop, Mothers in Action, Tracy Mitchell, President and Larry Chatman, Production Coordinator, Record

Although our nation is starting its recovery, there is still a long way to go the problem of homelessness is large and made more complex by COVID - 19. BHERC “Operation Love” encourages everyone to remember our homeless, our seniors and those with underlying conditions. Any small thing that you can do will help. There are simple things that each person can do and BHERC suggests that you consider reaching out with love in a way you choose or in one of the following ways:

• Call a senior to check on their well being

• If shopping (do so under City/State and CDC guidelines), pick up an item or two for a senior or someone in need (practice physical distancing)

• Help with an online task

• Make a meal and drop off (practice physical distancing)

• Send an online order to someone in need

• Contribute/volunteer to/for an organization that helps the homeless

The blankets will be distributed Sunday, May 31, 2020 by BHERC “Operation Love” with a meal by volunteer team members to homeless in South Los Angeles. Email bherc@bherc.org for timeline and locations.

For more information about BHERC and its programs log on to www.bherc.org or email bherc@bherc.org or call 310.284.3170 or 213.400.3489. #BHERCOperationLove #BHERCStrongerTogether

About the BHERC - Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of Black images in film and television. Through film festivals, award ceremonies, book signings, script readings, contests, scholarships, other programs, and special events, BHERC recognizes the contributions of Black men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

