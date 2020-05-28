Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
June 1 saltwater fishing openings/closures

Starting June 1, the following saltwater fisheries will open or close to harvest:

  • Gag grouper opens for recreational harvest in most state Gulf of Mexico waters and all federal Gulf waters (season opening does not include Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor and Jefferson counties, which opened April 1, nor Monroe County, which follows the Atlantic state season and opened May 1.)
  • Snook closes for recreational harvest in Atlantic state and federal waters.
  • Greater amberjack closes for recreational harvest in Gulf state and federal waters.

If you plan to fish for gag grouper in Gulf state or federal waters (excluding Monroe County) from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal is required) before July 1 or as a State Reef Fish Angler after July 1. To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Gulf Reef Fish Survey” or “State Reef Fish Survey” under “Reef Fish” tab. Sign up today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Learn more about recreational fishing at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations.”

