Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,876 in the last 365 days.

Escaped Prison Offender Recaptured in Chapel Hill

A minimum custody offender who escaped yesterday from Wake Correctional Center was caught today in the act of trying to steal a car, according to the Chapel Hill Police Department.

Offender Gerrhon D. Mills, (#0987453) was caught around noon today by the Chapel Hill Police Department. Mills was last seen around noon yesterday at the prison in Raleigh.

Mills will be charged with escape. He was serving a 17-year, 8-month sentence after he was convicted in Wake County of being a habitual felon. He was admitted to prison on Dec. 1, 2011 and had been scheduled for release on Nov. 13, 2025.

The Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the circumstances of Mills’ escape.

“I want to thank our excellent law enforcement partners for their dedication, sharp eyes, and their assistance,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “Teamwork matters.”

# # #  

You just read:

Escaped Prison Offender Recaptured in Chapel Hill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.