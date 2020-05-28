Escaped Prison Offender Recaptured in Chapel Hill

A minimum custody offender who escaped yesterday from Wake Correctional Center was caught today in the act of trying to steal a car, according to the Chapel Hill Police Department.

Offender Gerrhon D. Mills, (#0987453) was caught around noon today by the Chapel Hill Police Department. Mills was last seen around noon yesterday at the prison in Raleigh.

Mills will be charged with escape. He was serving a 17-year, 8-month sentence after he was convicted in Wake County of being a habitual felon. He was admitted to prison on Dec. 1, 2011 and had been scheduled for release on Nov. 13, 2025.

The Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the circumstances of Mills’ escape.

“I want to thank our excellent law enforcement partners for their dedication, sharp eyes, and their assistance,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “Teamwork matters.”

# # #