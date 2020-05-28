Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
How COVID-19 is pushing down filings across practices

Law 360

Federal court filings in many practice areas saw declines last month as the legal system continues to grapple with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with tax and copyright cases experiencing the most dramatic drops, according to data released Tuesday by Lex Machina.

Looking at April federal court filings and terminations and comparing them to April activity in 2019 and 2018, Lex Machina found that while litigation continued to move forward as the coronavirus spread across the country, filings for 2020 remain slightly lower year-over-year, according to data released on Tuesday. The trend, however, has not touched each practice area equally.

"Watching each specific practice area, we notice, however, that filings are trending up for some and consistently down for others in 2020 compared with previous years," Lex Machina said in a post revealing the data.

