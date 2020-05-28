McKee Applauds Groden Center Greenhouse for Donation to Garden of Heroes

May 22, 2020 - Office Activity Update

Lt. Governor Dan McKee today applauded the Groden Center Greenhouse for donating plants and flowers to transform the Garden of Heroes into a beautiful tribute to Rhode Island's fallen soldiers ahead of Memorial Day. The Garden of Heroes, located on the Southwest lawn of the State House, honors Rhode Island service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country since September 11, 2001.

The Garden of Heroes was established through legislation introduced at the request of former Lt. Governor Charles J. Fogarty. The Office of the Lieutenant Governor oversees the continued care of the garden and hosts a wreath-laying ceremony in the garden ahead of Memorial Day each year.

The Groden Center Greenhouse, located in Providence, is operated by the Groden Network which provides support and services to Rhode Islanders with developmental disabilities.