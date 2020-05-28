Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
McKee Hears Reopening Feedback from Local Salon Owners

Office Activity Update

Lt. Governor Dan McKee held a virtual meeting with a group of Rhode Island salon owners after they reached out to the Lt. Governor's Office asking for an opportunity to share their feedback on reopening strategies for their industry.

The salon owners expressed that a one-size-fits-all strategy for reopening does not work well within the salon industry as each salon's physical structure is different. They stated that guidance should include flexibility to provide blow drying service which generates significant revenue and is expected by clients. The group also discussed salon guidelines in neighboring states, state inspections and how to keep everyone safe in Phase 2.

Lt. Governor McKee stressed the need for the state to use federal CARES Act funds to support small business owners who continue to struggle through the pandemic.

