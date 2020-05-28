Voip-Pal CEO Emil Malak explains that we are in a Global War with the Coronavirus

In an interview with CEOCFO Magazine, VOIP-PAL CEO and Director Emil Malak discusses the asymptomatic COVID-19, the reopening of states and the airlines

Requiring each passenger to show a current negative test result before boarding will restore confidence in the safety of air travel.” — Emil Malak

Emil Malak, CEO of Voip-Pal (OTCQB: VPLM), a Bellevue, Washington based company, inventers and pioneers of the switching technology now being used by many of the world's largest telecommunication and social networking companies, without which they could not connect Landline phone calls to Internet phone calls.

Mr. Malak has many other business ventures and is well versed on the coronavirus pandemic and its possible spread. Mr. Malak explained that, “We must treat COVID-19 like other killer diseases, such as cancer, heart problems, diabetes, pulmonary issues, and lupus etc.” However, Mr. Malak points to out that the major difference in this disease is that it has managed to hide, as it is asymptomatic and now it is crippling our economies. He says, “Asymptomatic: patients do not show any clinical symptoms, have normal chest imaging, but yield a positive nucleic acid test. They become silent, invisible, and lethal vectors of COVID-19, being just as likely to spread the virus as a symptomatic patient. Children are more likely to be asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 than adults. It is believed that between 10% to 15% or more of carriers are asymptomatic. It only takes one to infect dozens, hundreds or even thousands of people in an enclosed environment.”

Since we seem to be in a global war, and every country would need a marshal plan in order to get back their economies. When asked what a marshal plan to combat the coronavirus should look like, Mr. Malak responded, “The Coronavirus Marshal Plan begins with executing the right testing strategy. Mobile testing vans need to be deployed and visible in every community. Once a person is tested, their current test results would be displayed on their smartphone. As long a person tests negative, they could move about freely. Anyone who tests positive can receive early treatment and isolate themselves to avoid spreading the virus to their family and friends, and avoid mass spreading within the community.

Only testing everyone continuously is the solution according to Mr. Malak, “Tests should be repeated on a weekly basis to ensure each person has an accurate current result. This provides the only safe way forward. By implementing this coronavirus Marshal Plan we will be able to fully reopen the economy without worrying about a surge of new infections or increased mortality rates. Businesses will be positioned to soar once again to their pre-COVID-19 heights. Testing frequencies can always be reviewed and adjusted as needed.”

As to what we would need to do to get international air travel back to normal, Mr. Malak responds, “In my proposal, airlines would provide testing to each passenger no longer than 48 hours before boarding the plane. In some instances, they can even offer the test at the airport. Only passengers with a negative test result would be permitted to board the plane. A passenger would take the test prior to their outbound flight and again before their return flight. Requiring each passenger to show a current negative test result before boarding will restore confidence in the safety of air travel.”

Is China the new evil empire requiring everyone to cut trade with them? Mr. Malak told CEOCFO's Bud Wayne, “The people who make up the silent majority in the United States and Europe realize that China has not been truthful. They can see through the lies and how China has benefited economically from the coronavirus pandemic while the rest of the world suffers greatly - the Chinese regime is laughing all the way to the bank! It is time for the world’s leaders to come together and stop all dealings with the Chinese government. China must suffer consequences for the pain and suffering they have unleashed on the world. Additionally, severing ties with the Chinese will create millions and millions of jobs outside of China and help countries once again become self-sufficient. This is no time for globalization or bowing to the interests of the World Trade Organization (WTO) that has shown so much bias in favor of the Chinese and has helped spread the Chinatization of much of the world.”

